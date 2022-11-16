FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted by Analyst

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trevena in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($9.25). The consensus estimate for Trevena’s current full-year earnings is ($8.83) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.00) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
