FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.17) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

VERA opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $30,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,042.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $30,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,042.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $333,047.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,248 shares of company stock worth $1,704,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 67.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,340.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

