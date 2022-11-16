FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Reduced by Alliance Global Partners

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verano in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $223.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 12.61%.

Verano Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNOF. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

VRNOF stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Verano has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

