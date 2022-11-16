FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.23). The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($4.82) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.92. Zai Lab has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $91.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 5,418.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after buying an additional 1,183,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $43,068,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 866,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 802,622 shares in the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

