FY2023 Earnings Forecast for DHI Media Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Media in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.01 million during the quarter.

