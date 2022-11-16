FY2023 EPS Estimates for Choice Properties REIT Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

