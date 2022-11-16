FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Lowered by Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.19.

TSE NPI opened at C$37.63 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

