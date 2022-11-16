FY2024 EPS Estimates for Quest Resource Holding Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Resource in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,938 shares of company stock worth $515,046 in the last three months. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

