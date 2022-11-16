G999 Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7,730.87 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023198 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000262 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

