Gala Price Tops $0.0283 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Gala has a total market cap of $197.57 million and $72.78 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00573526 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.28 or 0.29874063 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.