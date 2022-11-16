GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GNT stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

