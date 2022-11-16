Gas Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.91 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00012472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $20.91 million and $8.39 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.
About Gas
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
