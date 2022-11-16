Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Breisacher Nicholas Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of THRM opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4,202.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 760,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

