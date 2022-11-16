Genuine Parts (GPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on January 3rd

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $183.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

