GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.14. 34,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,649. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

