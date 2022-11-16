GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,695. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.59.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

