GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,085. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.