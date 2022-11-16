GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after buying an additional 148,590 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $41,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,641. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.13. 1,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

