GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.76 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $22.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $267.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.46.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

