GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,755,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $293.21. 12,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

