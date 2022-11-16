GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,467. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.93.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

