GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,905 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IDLV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,145. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $32.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.