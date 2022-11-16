GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,410 shares during the quarter. GitLab makes up approximately 1.5% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $2,731,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $4,581,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 35,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 28,859 shares worth $1,736,420. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.