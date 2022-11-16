GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 28,859 shares worth $1,736,420. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. 57,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,376. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of -28.83. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $124.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.