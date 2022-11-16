Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 779 American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 256,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

About American National Bankshares

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $405.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.