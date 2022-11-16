Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLAD shares. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.