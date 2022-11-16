Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.96

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

