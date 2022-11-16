Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Shares Down 2.5%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.62. 124,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 288,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76.
