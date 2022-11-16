Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 1,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615. Global X Education ETF has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

