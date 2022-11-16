Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.03. 308,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,536,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,730.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

See Also

