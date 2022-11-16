Globalstar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 53,856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 229% compared to the average daily volume of 16,370 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 612,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith O. Cowan acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $148,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,730.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith O. Cowan acquired 88,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310. 62.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,816 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 64,258 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

