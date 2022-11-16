Gnosis 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.60 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $228.71 million and $4.60 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $88.66 or 0.00536385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

