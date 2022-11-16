Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

