Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
