Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Goldenstone Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

