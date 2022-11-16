good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

good natured Products Trading Down 2.0 %

GDNP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,148. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.98.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

