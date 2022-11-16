Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 743,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.0 %
LOPE stock opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.