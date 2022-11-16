Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 743,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.0 %

LOPE stock opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

