Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €11.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €11.20 ($11.55) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FRA GYC traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €10.81 ($11.14). 156,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.81. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($20.76).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.