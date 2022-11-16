Granite Ridge Resources, Inc (GRNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
NYSE GRNT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
About Granite Ridge Resources
