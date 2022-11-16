Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,996,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 1,892,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 252.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GWLIF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

