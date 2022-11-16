Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Greenidge Generation Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of GREE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 378,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,457. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 105.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. Research analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 279.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

GREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

