Grin Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $657,245.41 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,699.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00346750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00772659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00640353 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00233443 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.