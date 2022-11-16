Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GROV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 429,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,876. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 327,149 shares of company stock worth $939,597 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.