Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 46,343 shares.The stock last traded at $244.39 and had previously closed at $245.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.