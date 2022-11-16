H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

HNNMY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,489. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.25.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

