HaloSource (LON:HAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95.
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
