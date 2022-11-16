Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $96,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.