Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,338 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

GIS stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

