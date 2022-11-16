Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 593 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $162.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

