Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director William S. Swelbar Sells 5,000 Shares

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Hawaiian stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Several research firms recently weighed in on HA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Stories

