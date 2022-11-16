HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
FR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
In related news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,979.40. In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,816,400. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,979.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,400 and sold 63,344 shares valued at $715,802.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.00%.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
